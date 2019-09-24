Adani, Reliance,GMR among 19 companies vying for Jewar Airport contract

As many as 19 bidders, including GMR, Reliance and Adani group, have shown interest for the development of Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The development work of the airport is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023.

Also Read: Two metro lines to connect Noida, Jewar airport; project expected to be completed by 2022-23

"So far, 19 bidders have shown interest in the airport project for which technical bid will open on November 6. The bidders included GMR, Reliance, Adani besides others," a Uttar Pradesh government spokesman said on Tuesday briefing about the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The cabinet, he said, approved the amendment in the bid document prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and authorised the chief minister for approval in amendments, if needed, in future.

The minister said that the first runway of the airport is likely to start in 2023.

Also Read:Brand new aviation hub to add more shine to Jewar Airport