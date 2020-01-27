Air India's employee unions to meet in Delhi today to discuss privatisation

Various Air India employee unions will meet in New Delhi on January 27 to discuss proposed privatisation of the debt-laden airline, sources said.

The meeting was scheduled after the government, earlier in the day, announced sale of 100 percent stake in Air India as it issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment.

Representatives of various Air India trade unions will meet here to discuss the government's privatisation plans, sources said.

There are around a dozen recognised trade unions at Air India.

Also read: Govt to sell 100% stake in Air India; issues bid document

As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per bid document issued on Monday.

Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.

This is the second time in less than two years that the government has come out with proposal for selling stake in Air India, which has been in the red for long.

The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the expression of interest.