twitter-logoPTI | October 10, 2020 | Updated 19:39 IST
Air India to resume Mumbai-Mangaluru flights from October 12

Air India would resume direct flights on the Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector from October 12, the airline said.

Months after the suspension of the service due to the pandemic, the airline is to operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight would leave Mumbai at 10.15 am and arrive here at 12 pm.

The flight from here would depart at 12.40 pm and land in Mumbai at 2.20 pm, the airline said in a statement.

