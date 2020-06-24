Coronavirus: Sensor-based tech to check crowding at Delhi airport

Delhi airport will soon have sensors installed at its premises to check crowding and enforce social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will set up detectors to trace the total number of people in a room or queue.

An alert will ring every time the count exceeds the predefined value set in the system. It uses lasers to map a room. The sensor-based technology will be installed in washrooms and queues.

The trials are being carried out currently for implementing the technology, a source told the Times of India, adding that sensors will be installed on ceilings and small laser radiations will be projected down vertically, thereby creating a virtual grid in the rooms.

Each person will be treated as a "dot" or a value in the system.

Meanwhile, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar spoke about the technology at a webinar also attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week.

"For instance, if a washroom already has the set number of people, an alarm will sound if another person enters. This will indicate that no one can enter until a person exits. This can be an effective way of managing crowds," he had said.

"If the value for a washroom is set at four, an alarm will ring as soon as a fifth person enters," a source told the news daily. It further stated that a similar technology was used at immigration checks to assist in determining the time it would take to reach the counter.

Gate number 2 and 5 of the departure area have UV tunnels to sanitise passengers' baggage. Meanwhile, gates 1 to 8 have sanitiser cans for spraying on the luggage.

Besides this, usual announcements are made at regular intervals to educate people about the importance of maintaining social distancing.

Other preventive measures taken by the IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport comprise automatic hand sanitisers installed at over 400 spots, floor markers, sale of safety gear, assigning entry gates and check-ins for departing passengers to ensure less human contact and encourage social distancing.