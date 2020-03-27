Coronavirus: Domestic flights suspended till April 14

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension of domestic flights till April 14 in accordance to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The order comes a day after the watchdog cancelled all international commercial flights.

"All domestic operators engaged in scheduled, non-scheduled and private aircraft operations in India shall ensure strict compliance of the order," the aviation regulator said in a statement.

Domestic flights were earlier cancelled till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly virus in India.

Earlier today, DGCA extended the validity of pilots' licences that were nearing expiry by 90 days, noting that they were facing issues in completing various requirements due to the restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Due to the impact of COVID-19, restrictions have been imposed by the government. Owing to this, several training organisations utilised for the training of flight crew, conduct of checks have been affected and shut down in many places," the regulator said in a public notice.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 724, while the death tally now stands at 17.