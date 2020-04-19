Coronavirus lockdown: DGCA orders airlines to stop bookings till further notice

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, aviation regulator DGCA on Sunday told airlines to stop taking bookings.

Private Indian airlines were taking bookings on Sunday on select flights from May 4.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had advised airlines on Saturday night to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on resumption of passenger flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular on Sunday evening, stating: "All airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets... Further, the airlines may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting operations."

The first phase of the lockdown was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase began on April 15 and would end on May 3.

