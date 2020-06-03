Cyclone Nisarga: IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet cancel Mumbai flights on Wednesday

Domestic airlines have cancelled flights originating and arriving in Mumbai for Wednesday in view of the approaching Cyclone Nisarga. IndiGo has cancelled 17 flights to and from the city and will operate only three flights from Mumbai to Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna. Vistara has cancelled its flights between Mumbai and Goa.

"All the passengers of the affected domestic flights are being notified. At IndiGo, we are customer centric and have empowered our customers by offering PLAN B, sent to each individual, an option of re-booking on alternate flight starting next day or to protect PNR as credit account," IndiGo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Due to the movement of cyclonic storm "NISARGA" flights to/from Mumbai and Goa are likely to be impacted. Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check updated flight status before booking and leaving for the airport," Vistara said in a tweet.

Reports suggest that Vistara is also cancelling its flights to Delhi and Kolkata from Mumbai on Wednesday, whereas Air India is rescheduling its morning flights

Meanwhile, SpiceJet said its flight operations at the Mumbai airport may get impacted due to Cyclone Nisarga, requesting passengers to keep a tab on their flight status. The airline said that any cancellations or changes in flight schedules will be conveyed via e-mails or SMS.

Currently, only 50 flights - 25 arrivals and 25 departures - are allowed from the Mumbai airport under a curtailed scheduled after flight operations were restarted from May 25.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to pass through north Maharashtra and south Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas.