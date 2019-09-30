Delhi-bound IndiGo flight's engine catches fire; makes emergency landing in Goa

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight's engine caught fire on Sunday. The flight that had 180 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Goa airport. No injuries have been reported so far.

According to reports, the left engine of the IndiGo flight caught fire after it took off from Goa on Sunday night. Goa environment minister Nilesh Cabral told Hindustan Times that the plane was 20 minutes into its flight when the left engine caught fire.

The minister said that passengers saw engine fire leading to a lot of panic and screaming. The minister added, "But the pilot then turned off the engine and flew the plane on one engine and handled the situation very well."

The airline accommodated the passengers on the next flight to Delhi.

Cabral who was also on the flight was heading to Delhi for a meeting, along with the Director of Agriculture as well as some members of his medical staff.

The airline has not issued a statement so far.

