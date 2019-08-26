DGCA mulls banning few Apple Macbook Pro models on domestic flights

If you own an older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro, some new air travel restrictions may be on the cards. The Indian aviation regulator is mulling whether to ban the laptop models that Apple recently recalled on domestic flights.

Apple had announced a recall of a limited number of such models in June, citing a risk of the battery overheating and posing a fire safety hazzard. "Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number," the company said on its website, adding that it will replace affected batteries for free.

"The DGCA [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] is examining the issue and if need be, will do the needful," a senior official told the Times of India. After Apple's warning, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency warned airlines to act accordingly while the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration banned the affected Macbook Pro models on flights.

In light of this development, Singapore Airlines, one of the leading foreign airlines in the country, on Monday asked customers to "refrain from bringing the affected models either as hand-carry or in checked baggage until the battery has been verified as safe or replaced by the manufacturer". Last Wednesday, Thai Airways had issued a similar statement.

If you own one of these 15-inch older generation Macbook Pros, you can visit Apple's MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program page to check whether your product is affected, and get more information on the available battery replacement options.

