Flying to Dubai? Air India to resume flight operations to UAE from June 24

India's national carrier Air India will resume its flight operations from UAE Thursday onwards, weeks after the nation suspended incoming flights from India due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Effective June 24, 2021 (10 am), all Air India flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport. All passengers booked to travel on or after June 24 are requested to report at Dubai Terminal-1," the airline said on its website.

On June 19, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai said that passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be permitted to travel to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flights scheduled to depart from Dubai will continue to operate from Dubai Terminal-2.

From June 23, Emirates Airlines has started its flight operations to India. The airline welcomed the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow safe travel of passengers from India, South Africa, and Nigeria to Dubai and onwards.

"They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June," said Emirates.

On April 24, UAE had announced that all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers from India will be suspended due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

