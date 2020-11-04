High alert at Delhi Airport! Security beefed up after threat to 2 London-bound Air India flights

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been put on alert after threats from a Khalistani outfit. A group called the Khalistan Commando Force has threatened that it will not allow two Air India flights from the national capital to reach London tomorrow.

"Terrorist Gurupatvant Singh Pannu, who is associated with the Khalistan Commando Force, has made threat calls to several people and said that on November 5, the group won't let two Air India planes to land in London," DCP Airport Rajiv Ranjan.

Following the threat calls, security has been tightened at the Delhi airport. Delhi Police has reportedly asked Bureau of Civil Aviation and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to step up security measures at the airport.

Scheduled international flights from India remain suspended till November 30 by order from Directorate General of Civil Aviation. However, India has air bubble arrangements with 18 countries, including the United Kingdom. These are temporary reciprocal travel arrangements between India and these countries.

They are different from Vande Bharat repatriation flight that the Indian government has been running to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to travel restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

