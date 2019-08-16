IndiGo extends fee waiver on cancellation, rescheduling of Srinagar-bound flights till August 23

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has extended its fee waiver on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets to and from Srinagar till August 23, due to the prevailing conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. IndiGo made the announcement on Twitter on August 15. In case of rescheduling, the airline will waive off the fare difference.

In a tweet, IndiGo said, "In view of the current security situation in Srinagar, we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any is applicable) for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23-08-19."

In view of the current security situation in Srinagar, we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any is applicable) for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23-08-19. Reach out to us on Twitter, FB or chat with us at https://t.co/siLprIYnei - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 16, 2019

While night-time operations at the city's airport have restarted, flight services have been affected due to the lockdown in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said, "As we speak, we are having the first night flight take off from Srinagar airport at 7.15 pm. Airport had already been cleared for night flights. Nearly 150 passengers... marks (start of) night operations from Srinagar airport."

Earlier this month, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had asked airlines to control the airfares for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims returning from J&K after government asked tourists and pilgrims to leave the valley following warning from intelligence agencies about terror attack.

On August 4, IndiGo, as well as other airlines including Air India implemented a distance-wise capping of fares on flights departing from Srinagar airport till August 10.

Additionally, the Centre told the Supreme Court, "The ground situation is being reviewed daily and the Supreme Court must trust the security agencies," and added that the situation was improving gradually.

