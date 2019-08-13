Business Today

IndiGo's Nagpur-Delhi flight with Nitin Gadkari on board grounded due to 'serious error'

The IndiGo flight, 6E 636, was about to take-off from the Nagpur airport when the pilot alerted about the "error", following which the plane was grounded

New Delhi     Last Updated: August 13, 2019  | 10:55 IST
IndiGo's Delhi flight from Nagpur was grounded on Tuesday morning after a 'serious error' was detected by the airline staff. Union minister Nitin Gadkari was among the passengers on board the plane, reported ANI.

The IndiGo flight, 6E 636, was about to take-off from the Nagpur airport when the pilot alerted about the "error", following which the plane was grounded.

Later, the plane was taken from runway to taxiway. Meanwhile, all the passengers are waiting at the airport after the glitch was detected in the IndiGo plane. More details are awaited.

