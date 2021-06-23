IndiGo to offer up to 10% discount for partially, fully vaccinated passengers

Domestic carrier IndiGo has announced a special discount of up to 10 per cent on the base fare to its customers vaccinated with either one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccines to support the Centre's mass vaccination drive. The scheme will be effective from June 23.

IndiGo came forth with the scheme two days later after the central government announced the beginning of the Free Vaccination for All campaign.

"The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who is located in India at the time of booking and have already received an (at least one dose of) COVID-19 vaccine in the country," an IndiGo statement said.

Passengers willing to avail of discount on tickets need to carry their vaccination certificate and submit at the airport check-in counter as well as the boarding gate.

PM Modi had earlier requested all Indian citizen to get vaccinated to fight against the pandemic and more than 88 lakh doses of vaccines are reported to be discharged on the first day of implementing the revised vaccination guidelines.

"The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat Covid-19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The country has been involved with a vigorous vaccination drive to combat the COVID-19 2nd wave, which skyrocketed in March. According to health ministry, more than 2.14 crore vaccine doses have been administered to states and union territories and they will receive over 33,80,590 doses in the next three days for the new vaccination phase.

(Edited by Purnima Priyadarsini)

