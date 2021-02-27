IndiGo to start selected domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10. All other flights, including 5000 series will continue to operate from Terminal 2, the airline said in a release.

The private airport operator, running and managing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had on Friday announced that it will resume domestic flight operations from Terminal-1 from the March 10.

From midnight, March 10, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will resume all its domestic operations from Terminal 1 and in the case of IndiGo, while most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1, CSMIA had said.

Mumbai Airport has two terminals--T1 and T2. T1 caters to domestic passengers and Terminal-2 has international services besides domestic operations of some of the Indian airlines.

However, after the resumption of domestic commercial passenger services in late May last year, following a nearly two-month shutdown in the wake of the pandemic, the flight services were consolidated at T2.

IndiGo, in the release, also said that it has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change at every stage of their journey with the airline.

IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation detail, the airline said. IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo's website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport, it added.

