International passenger flights suspended till Sept 30; Vande Bharat mission, 'air bubble' planes to operate

The Centre on Monday has decided to suspend operations of scheduled international passenger flights till September 30. In a circular, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis".

The circular added that suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

It must be noted that international flight operation in India has remained suspended since March 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, special international flights are operating under Vande Bharat's mission and bilateral air bubble arrangements.

A few days back, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that over 12 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7.

The Vande Bharat mission has finished five phases to date. The sixth phase will begin from September 1.

