Kerala plane crash: Air India Express says 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals

Air India Express on Wednesday said that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode have been discharged after "obtaining their complete fitness".

The wounded passengers of ill-fated flight IX-1344 are currently being treated at various hospitals of Calicut.

The airline further stated in its press release that "various surgeries have been carried out successfully in respect of many of the injured passengers" adding that "the emergency response team of Air India and Air India Express are continuously positioned at various hospitals to render all the required support to the injured passengers as well as to their family members."Also Read: Kerala plane crash: Full list of passengers on board Air India Express flight

Air India Express is the wholly-owned subsidiary of the national carrier Air India and has only B737 aircraft in its fleet. While Air India is headquartered in New Delhi, Air India Express is based out of Kochi in Kerala.

The airline said on Sunday the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash had been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the incident.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including two pilots.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last Saturday that 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 have been discharged, while three are critically injured in teh B737 plane crash.