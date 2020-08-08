Kerala plane crash: Full list of passengers on board Air India Express flight

An Air India flight with 190 people on board, including 184 passengers and 6 crew members overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope at 07:40 pm on Friday evening.

A total of 18 people, including Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, pilot-in-command, and Akhilesh Kumar, his co-pilot, have lost their lives in the mishap. This aircraft has been identified as IX-1134.

127 passengers have been injured in this incident and are being treated at Kozhikode Medical College, Baby Memorial Hospital, MIMS Hospital, Maithra Hospital and Beach Hospital respectively.

Air India Express has also set up a passenger information centre so that family and friends of those who may have been on board the ill-fated flight can get updated information.

The toll free number to contact Air India Express passenger information centre is 1800 2222 71. All those people who are contacting from international locations need to use the international country code. Besides this, the carrier will also keep updating its official website- www-airindiaexpress.in from time to time.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft was at full speed while landing at Kozhikode International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, when it overshot Runway No 10 late Friday evening. Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stated that he has instructed police and fire department officials to take 'urgent action' in the wake of the Kozhikode airport mishap.

