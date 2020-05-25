Over 90,000 passengers book flight between May 25-31; Mumbai, Kolkata register highest bookings

More than 90,000 passengers have made flight bookings between May 25 and May 31, according to travel portal EaseMyTrip.

Nearly 13.6 per cent of flight bookings were made on EaseMyTrip between May 21-23 were from Mumbai. Whereas, merely 3 per cent bookings were for travel to Mumbai, CNBCTV18 reported.

For Kolkata, 14.45 per cent bookings were made in the last three days, the data added.

Delhi-Mumbai route, the busiest in the country, registered 1.86 per cent bookings on EaseMyTrip. Out of the 1.86 per cent, bookings from Delhi to Mumbai were 0.36 per cent, and bookings for air travel from Mumbai to Delhi were 1.76 per cent.

Earlier, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu opposed immediate opening up of their airports in view of rising cases of coronavirus. The three states are home to some of the busiest airports in the country in terms of passenger traffic.

In Delhi to Bengaluru route, a total of 2.69 per cent bookings were made on EaseMyTrip. 2.06 per cent bookings were made for Bengaluru to Delhi route and 0.63 per cent bookings for Delhi to Bengaluru route.

Domestic flights resumed operations after a gap of two months on Monday. Only Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have not re-started flight operations. The resumption of domestic flights comes at a time when coronavirus cases in the country have reached close to 1.40 lakh.

Domestic flight operations in Andhra Pradesh will resume on May 26 (Tuesday), and in West Bengal on May 28 (Thursday), Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter.

A day before the resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights across India, multiple meetings were held at the Civil Aviation Ministry.

