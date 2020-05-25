Domestic flights resume: Returning to your hometown? Check out guidelines, quarantine rules

Coronavirus update: Domestic air travel has resumed after a gap of two months on Monday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a set of guidelines on Saturday for both domestic and international flights. The ministry had also earlier asked states to draw up their own restrictions and rules on air travel.

The ministry said that all passengers are advised to download the corona contact tracing app Aarogya Setu and that all travellers would require to undergo thermal screening. Face masks must also be used during travel. The MoCA further added that all COVID-19 asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel on the condition that they agree to self-monitor for 14 days and report to their district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre if they develop any symptoms. If a passenger shows any coronavirus symptom, then he or she would be taken to the nearest health facility and assessed. The ones with moderate or severe symptoms would be taken to a dedicated coronavirus health facility.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Tracker: India records highest ever spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases, 154 deaths in 24 hours

However, guidelines issued by the states are not all the same. Here are the state-wise guidelines and quarantine rules for domestic air travel:

DELHI

The first Air India flight from Delhi left for Jaipur at 5.55 am on Monday. The Delhi airport has undertaken a host of measures from thermal screening and markings and announcements to ensure social distancing. Asymptomatic passengers have been allowed to exit the IGI airport after mandatory thermal screening.

Passengers with mild symptoms can home-quarantine or opt for a government or private facility. Travellers with severe symptoms would be taken to a government facility.

MAHARASHTRA

The Maharashtra government said that 25 domestic flights will take off and land in Mumbai on Monday. The number would be gradually increased. Two slots per day have been allotted to Air India. The first flight to reach Mumbai was an IndiGo 6am flight from Jaipur.

Passengers who arrive in Maharashtra would be required to undergo 14-days of home quarantine. Arriving passengers would have to undergo thermal screening.

UTTAR PRADESH

Passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh would require to register themselves as well as provide details of themselves and their family members travelling with them.

Travellers who arrive in the state would be required to undergo a 14-day home-quarantine period, unless their visit is for less than a week or if they have tested negative. Passengers can also get themselves tested on the sixth day from the date of their arrival to end their quarantine period.

WEST BENGAL

The Bengal government has decided to commence the domestic flights operations to May 28 in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. On May 28, West Bengal will handle 20 flights per day. "As the state government machinery is involved in relief and restoration work in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Amphan, state government had requested MoCA to defer resumption of flights from Kolkata Airport. Accordingly flights will resume at Kolkata from 28/05 instead of 25/05, with reduced schedule," said an official statement.

TAMIL NADU

Twenty-five flights will arrive in Chennai but there's no limit to the departures. Passengers would have to register on the state's portal and get an e-pass before boarding. They would be given a QR Code that the passengers must provide upon arrival at the airport. Travellers would also need to undergo thermal screening.

Passengers with no symptoms would be required to undergo 14 days of home-quarantine. Regular operating procedures would be applied for the ones with coronavirus symptoms.

MADHYA PRADESH

The MP government said that all passengers would be tested for coronavirus. Asymptomatic passengers would be sent to quarantine and their samples would be sent for testing. Asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel after self-monitoring for 14 days.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Flight operations for Andhra Pradesh would commence on Tuesday. Passengers arriving in the state will be put under home quarantine. Once their results come negative, they would be relieved from quarantine.

Also read: India among top 10 worst-affected COVID-19 countries; surpasses Iran as tally rises to 1.38 lakh

PUNJAB

All incoming passengers would be put in home quarantine for 14 days. All Punjab-bound passengers would be tested for coronavirus. Punjab government has asked all airlines to provide a list of passengers that will be passed on to the deputy commissioners concerned.

"All such persons shall be required to undergo mandatory home quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of arrival. In case the test comes out to be positive, the person shall be lifted to an isolation facility. If tested positive, they will be shifted to an isolation facility. If negative, they shall still observe home quarantine for 14 days," said Mohali DM Girish Dayalan.

KERALA

All passengers travelling to Kerala must obtain a digital pass by registering on the government portal. A quarantine period of 14 days is mandatory for all passengers coming to Kerala. Asymptomatic passengers would need to undergo self-quarantine, while symptomatic ones would need to undergo quarantine at a government facility.

BIHAR

Thirty-four flights will operate from Patna airport where boarding passes would act as a permission pass.

Domestic travellers would undergo home quarantine while international travellers would undergo institutional quarantine. Travellers would be put on "paid quarantine" for 14 days upon arrival.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Passengers would be tested upon arrival and then sent to 14-days home quarantine. If the samples test positive, then the individual would be sent to a corona hospital for recovery. "All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & tested for COVID 19 using RT-PCR test. If tested negative, they will be sent home, if positive sent to hospital," said the UTs.

ASSAM

Incoming passengers would have to undergo thermal screening upon arrival. Symptomatic passengers who have their destination within Assam would be segregated and taken to the nearest district/zonal screening facility. Asymptomatic passengers would have to undergo a combined quarantine period of 14 days, including seven days of institutional quarantine or until the test results arrive and the rest home quarantine. Passengers with a day-long visit or for government purposes would be exempted.

MANIPUR

All passengers would be screened. Travellers with symptoms would be sent to an isolation ward and asymptomatic would undergo home quarantine.

TRIPURA

Tripura would resume its flight services on May 27 as all its flights on Monday were connected to the Kolkata airport that has cancelled all flights due to Cyclone Amphan.

Also read: Mumbai airport commences operations after two months; first flight departs for Pune