SpiceJet converts 3 78-seater Q400 passenger aircraft to freight jets

SpiceJet said on Thursday it has converted three of its Bombardier Q400 passenger aircraft into freighters and they would be primarily used for operations to smaller towns and cities in India. In a press statement, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "Our cargo operations are doing extremely well and to address the increased demand we have converted three Q400 passenger aircraft into freighters."

These are our old 78-seater Q400s and have a cargo capacity of 8.5 tons each, he added. "These smaller cargo planes are perfectly suited for operations to Tier II and III cities and to remote and hilly areas in the North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh," Singh said. These three converted Q400s along with five B737 cargo planes will take the total number of freighters in SpiceJet's fleet to eight.

India imposed lockdown from March 24 midnight to curb the spread of coronavirus. However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA have been allowed to operate as usual. After a two-month gap, domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25. However, international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

