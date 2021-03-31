SpiceJet ties up with Avenue Capital to buy 50 new aircraft

Homegrown carrier SpiceJet has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York-based Avenue Capital Group for financing, acquisition and sale and lease-back of 50 new planes. The MoU sets out the next steps and conditions upon which Avenue, as part of the deal, will assist with placing SpiceJet's new aircraft portfolio. It includes sale and lease-back of and also the assumption of ownership of potentially up to 50 of these aircraft.

Avenue Capital Group specialises in the field of aircraft leasing and has identified the new planes to be ordered by SpiceJet as a unique opportunity for investment.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "We are delighted to enter into this strategic alliance with Avenue Capital Group and we look forward to closely working with them. This alliance will ensure a seamless induction of the planes in our fleet and help us plan better for the long term."

Besides, the no-frills carrier has said it will add 66 new flights, including additional services on certain routes, in its domestic network from this week. These new flights, which will be operated with Boeing 737s and regional jet Bombardier Q400s, are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.

Also read: SpiceJet to include 66 new flights in domestic network

Also read: Canadian aircraft maker De Havilland wins $43 million claim against SpiceJet