Bank holiday list: Banks to remain shut on these 10 days in January 2020

According to the RBI, there would be 10 bank holidays in the month of January. The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of holidays of Indian banks on its official website.

As per the RBI guidelines, all the banks will remain shut on January 1 on account of New Year's Day as well as on all the Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Therefore, all the banks across the countries will not be operational on these seven days January 1 and on January 11, 12, 19, 25 and 26(Republic Day)

Besides, several banks will remain shut state-wise as per their local-festivals holidays. Here is the full list of bank holidays that will help to plan out financial activities in January 2020.

Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about working days of banks in their region.

