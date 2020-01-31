Bank strike on Feb 1: Will you receive your salary on time?

Employee unions of PSU Banks have called for a two day nationwide strike from January 31. The dates of the strike coincide with the date of salary crediting which means that some salaried individuals may witness a delay in receiving their salary. Some banks are scheduled to remain shut for three days including Sunday and will open only on Monday (February 3).

The bank strike has been called by several bank organisations. While the services of private sector banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank weren't affected by this 2-day strike, services at PSU banks were impacted. Services like cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, instrument issuance, and loan clearance are impacted in several PSU banks. However, SBI had informed its customers in advance about the strike and also stated that its services could be impacted to a certain extent.

This strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) after talks regarding wage revision failed. The UFBU is an umbrella organization that comprises of nine banks including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organization of Bank Workers (NOBW). The participating unions have claimed that at least 10 lakh people are actively participating in this strike to press for wage revision. Bank employees haven't received any raise or revision in their salaries since 2017. The last wage revision took place for the period November 1, 2012 to October 31, 2017.

Private sector banks such ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will be operational. The banks have also decided to keep their online services active for the convenience of the customers. Earlier this month, several bank employees alongwith 10 trade unions decided to go on Bharat Bandh against the "anti-people" policies of the BJP-led NDA government.

