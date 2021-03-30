HDFC Bank faces intermittent glitches again; says 'looking' into issue

After some HDFC Bank customers complained via social media that they were unable to access bank accounts, the bank has said it is looking into the issue. "Some of our customers are facing intermittent issues while accessing net banking or mobile banking app. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologise for the inconvenience and request you to try again after some time," the bank tweeted today.

Customers rued on social media that they were not able to access their bank accounts. "I can't access my account pls advise," tweeted a customer named Amit Bansal (@amit_bansal7).

Another user, Manu Singh (@ManuSingh611), said he was also facing issue in mobile banking. "Kindly do the needful, why you are giving @RBI another chance take action. Is the management serious or busy in calculating their incentives," he tweeted.

HDFC Bank, which is India's biggest bank in terms of m-cap, is embroiled in controversy over intermittent outages and technical glitches in its mobile app and net banking platform, which has time and again caused inconvenience to its customers.

The issue became so big that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to step in and direct the bank to stop all launches of digital business generating activities planned under its program Digital 2.0 on December 3, 2020.

The RBI said the bank's board should examine lapses and fix accountability, and asked them to come up with a solution to fix the problem. The apex bank also appointed an IT firm for carrying out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of HDFC Bank.

Before the RBI tightened the noose around the leading bank, HDFC Bank was working on many new technologies like robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain and the use of cloud technology to take banking to the next level.

HDFC Bank was also barred from issuing any new credit cards on December 12 after a series of technical glitches.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has recently submitted a plan to stop repeated glitches in its technology platform. This includes both short and long-term solutions, which may take up to three months to implement.

Apologising to customers for disruptions, HDFC Bank new CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan in January had said the bank was working on war footing to strengthen its systems.

Meanwhile, the share of HDFC Bank was trading up 3.33 per cent or Rs 49.70 at Rs 1,541 on the NSE today.

