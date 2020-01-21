ICICI Bank rolls out cardless cash withdrawal facility at ATMs

ICICI Bank on Tuesday has come out with an innovative method to withdraw cash from ATM machines without debit card. The private lender has introduced 'Cardless Cash Withdrawal' facility which enables customers to withdraw cash through an app.
An ICICI customer can withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank by raising a request on 'iMobile'-its mobile banking application.
Here's step-by-step process to take out money without debit card:
Step 1: Download iMobile from Play Store
Step 2: Login into iMobile App
Step 3: Select 'services' and 'cash withdrawal' at the ICICI Bank ATM
Step 4: Simultaneously, enter the amount, select account number, create a 4 digit temporary PIN and submit on the app
Step 5: An OTP (One Time Password ) will be received on registered mobile number
Step 6: In any ATM, select cardless cash withdrawal option on the screen
Step 7: Enter your mobile number and click on temporary PIN
Step 8: Enter the amount to be withdrawn
The cash withdrawal facility and OTP are valid upto next day midnight. Through this new service, ICICI Bank customers don't need to carry their debit card to ATM, neither memorise their PIN.
Last week, the bank launched OTP-based log-in facility for net-banking.
