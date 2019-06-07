RBI fines Kotak Mahindra Bank for withholding shareholder details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday fined Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Rs 20 crore ($288,525) for not furnishing details about the shareholdings of its majority stakeholders and its plans for complying with stake dilution norms.

The RBI said it decided to impose a penalty after reviewing the bank's reply to a notice seeking an explanation about why it had not complied with regulatory norms.

"RBI came to the conclusion that the bank had failed to comply with the directions issued by RBI and decided to impose monetary penalty on the bank," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

The bank is in the middle of a legal battle with the central bank, which last year ordered Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, to lower his holdings in the private-sector lender.

Kotak, India's fifth largest bank by market capitalization, said in a late night filing to India's National Stock Exchange that it was examining the RBI's order.

