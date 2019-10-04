Uco Bank announces launch of 3 new digital products

Uco Bank, which recently became the regional bank for the east, launched three new digital products in Kolkata on Thursday.

The new products launched by the bank's managing director and CEO, A K Goel, were UCash, Digilocker and an app.

UCash enables customers to withdraw money from ATMs through mobile banking without using debit card, a statement issued by the bank said.

Also Read: Fire at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, several trapped inside

Digilocker aims to eliminate the use of physical documents and enables sharing of verified electronic documents.

The third product, the new mobile app, integrates four existing apps of the bank - UCO Mbanking, UCO UPI, UCO Mpassbook and UCO Secure- in a single interface, the statement added.

Customers can also download TDS certificates online. The bank also launched a new current account on Thursday.

Also Read: All public sector banks to operate from 10 am to 4 pm in Odisha from October 1

Also Read: UCO Bank posts Rs 4,321.09 crore loss in FY19; scrip jumps 5%