Fire at UCO Bank branch in Bengaluru, several trapped inside

BusinessToday.In
Last Updated: September 18, 2019 | 15:58 IST
A massive fire broke out at a branch office of UCO Bank located at MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Several persons are feared trapped inside the building. Fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighters are trying to rescue the trapped persons.
Reports suggest that the mutli-storey building which houses the UCO Bank branch also has coaching centres. Several students were reportedly present in the building when the blaze started.
More details are awaited.