Petrol, diesel price today: Check out latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other big cities

The diesel price in Delhi on Monday crossed Rs 81 per litre-mark after a hike of 11 paise/litre, continuing to be costlier than petrol. This took the retail selling price to Rs 81.05 per litre in the national capital -- the highest ever. In fact, all metro cities, on Monday, witnessed a hike in diesel prices.

Petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corp. On June 29, petrol rates were increased by 5 paise per litre. From June 30 till today, petrol prices have remained stagnant across all metros.

Yesterday, diesel rates were increased by 16 paise per litre following a rate hike after a four-day hiatus.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.74 for diesel. The price of diesel has continued to surge above that of petrol in the national capital during this period. In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 24 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 87.19 -- unchanged since June 29, while diesel rate was hiked to Rs 79.27 per litre on Monday.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates and vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT).

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 13- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 13-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 13-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 13-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 13-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 13-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 13- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 13-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 13- Rs 81.05/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 13- Rs 79.27/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 13-Rs 78.11/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 13- Rs 76.17/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 13- Rs 79.14/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 13--Rs 77.02/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 13- Rs 73.19/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 13- Rs 73.01/litre

