Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today; check out latest rates across metros

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the metros on Thursday. Oil marketing companies raised diesel rates by 15 paise per litre in Delhi on July 26, taking the retail selling price to Rs 81.94 per litre, its highest ever. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 80.11 per litre.

However, petrol prices have not been altered since June 29 and remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai.

In the past a few weeks, diesel prices have risen on 30 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. Oil companies began the daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for 82 days during COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 30- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 30-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 30-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 30-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 30-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 30-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 30- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 30-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 30- Rs 81.94/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 30- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 30-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 30- Rs 77.04/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 30- Rs 80.14/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 30-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 30- Rs 73.98/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 30- Rs 73.83/litre

Meanwhile, crude oil prices dipped on Thursday as a surge of coronavirus infections around the globe raised fears a rebound in fuel demand would stutter just as major oil producers are set to raise output in August. Brent crude futures lost 7 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $43.68 a barrel at 0130 GMT, Reuters reported.