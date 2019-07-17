Big boost to rail connectivity in UP! Modi govt approves new rail line between Sahjanwa-Dohrighat

In a major boost in rail connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the construction of new lines between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat; and Allahabad and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

The committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod to construct 81.17 kilometres long new railway line between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat at cost of Rs 1319.75 crore. The project, which will be completed by 2023-24, will generate direct employment during construction for about 19.48 lakh man-days.

Alignment from Sahjanwa to Dohrighat lies mostly in Gorakhpur district and very small area in Mau district in Uttar Pradesh.

"Indara-Dohrighat gauge conversion has already been sanctioned and this approval for new line for Dohrighat- Sahjanwa will complete the missing link and provide an alternate route avoiding Gorakhpur," according to a CCEA statement.

The committee further stated that after completion of this connectivity, alternate route connecting Chhapra to Lucknow avoiding congestion at Gorakhpur will be available.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government also approved construction of 150 km long third railway line between Allahabad - Mughalsarai (now Pt. DeenDayal Upadhyaya Jn.) with an estimated cost of Rs 2,649.44 crore. The project, to be executed by North Central, will be completed by 2023-24.

"Construction of approved third Line between Allahabad and Mughalsarai will also ease traffic congestion at Chheoki, Naini and improve the punctuality of goods and passenger trains on vital route connecting National capital," CCEA said.

The project will enhance capacity, reduce detention and cater for future growth of traffic. Currently, the numbers of passenger and goods trains in this section are far more than its capacity, resulting in heavy detention to trains.

Among other, the cabinet also gave green signal to construct the New Bongaigaon and Agthori via Rangiya doubling (142.97 km) of Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam at cost of Rs 2,042.51 crore, which will boost rail connectivity in the state. The project will be completed by 2022-23 and will be executed by construction organisation of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

