Govt to launch portal to facilitate jobs for Jet Airways employees

The government will soon launch a web portal to facilitate jobs to thousands of Jet Airways employees. The jobless employees will be listed on the portal to make it easier for other airlines in India to reach out for the right talent. "We are also producing a website which is ready. I wish I had the capacity of telling you that the website is up. Every employee would be listed there and the prospects for their re-employment or employment will be facilitated by the government," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

He said the government was also in touch with other domestic airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, on the matter. Puri, replying on the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha, said that the revival of the airline was now possible only under the IBC.

The Minister, however, said the government could not be held responsible for the business failure of a private entity. He said the government had no role in raising funds for Jet Airways, as it was its internal matter. "Each airline prepares its business plan on the basis of its own market assessment and liabilities. Based on their business plan, the efficient operations and financial resources are the responsibility of the airlines," said the minister.

Over 20,000 employees of Jet Airways are facing an unprecedented crisis since they have not been paid their salaries since January. Puri said Jet Airways reported aggregated losses during the past few quarters, which eroded its liquidity and jeopardised its ability to sustain its operations. "As a result, there were significant overdue towards all creditors including the lessors of the aircraft, pilots, suppliers, oil companies etc. Due to the suspension of operation by Jet Airways, a large number of employees of different category working with the airline has been adversely affected," he said.

Notably, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, admitted an application filed by State Bank of India (SBI) under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) on June 20 to work out a resolution plan.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Watch: The fate of Jet Airways' employees hangs by a thread

Also read: Jet Airways employees take note! SpiceJet, IndiGo are looking for pilots, managers, cabin crew; check details