Modi govt approves projects worth Rs 1,388 crore under Namami Gange

In its 20th executive committee meeting, Ministry of Water Resources has approved sewerage infrastructure and other projects worth Rs 1387.71 crore focusing on towns along river Yamuna, under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme 'Namami Gange'.

"The projects involve construction and renovation of sewage treatment plants, online monitoring systems of sewage treatment plants and other infrastructure projects," according to a statement released by the Ministry of Water Resources.

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the implementation arm of National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA), has also approved projects on tributaries for Firozabad, Etawah, Baghpat and Meerut.

The Ministry said that sewage infrastructure project worth Rs 140.6 crore were given the go-ahead in Etawah by the Executive Committee (EC), which includes interception and diversion of Tixi Nala, upgradation of existing STPs including chlorination systems, a new STP of 2.1 Cr litres per day sewage treatment capacity and online monitoring system of 3 STPs. The project also includes the operations and maintenance of the approved projects at a cost of Rs 49.74 crore.

In Firozabad, the NMCG proposes to develop sewerage infrastructure with investment of Rs 51.08 crore, which has been approved by the Executive Committee of Namami Gange. This involves tapping of 2 nalas, construction of 2 sewage pumping station, construction of main sewer lines and other development work. The project also includes the operations and maintenance of the project for 15 years.

Projects worth Rs 77.36 crore have been approved in the Baghpat town of Uttar Pradesh for sewerage infrastructure. Adding to it, the Executive Committee has sanctioned projects worth Rs 681.78 crore for development of sewerage infrastructure in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, Rs 317.2 crore has been okayed for sewerage infrastructure projects in Agra. This includes the online monitoring of 6 STPs, automation of existing 15 sewage pumping stations, renovation of sewage pumping stations and operations and maintenance of 29 nala tapings.

Among others, the Executive Committee approved a project worth Rs 2.70 crore for Faecal Sludge Management and Pollution Abatement in Chunar city, Uttar Pradesh to be executed by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

Reviving aquatic biodiversity in the Ganga river is one of the key focus areas of the Namami Gange Programme. Important projects have been approved by the Executive Committee to restore aquatic life in the Ganga.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar