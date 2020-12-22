Wipro extends work from home till April 2021

Wipro has further prolonged work-from-home (WFH) for its employees till April 4 next year. The Bengaluru-based IT services provider had earlier implemented the model till March 2021.

Many Indian companies had to resort to work from home model due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to ensure social distancing as it was crucial to stem the further spread of coronavirus.

The company has done so keeping the safety well-being of its employees in mind. "Nearly 98% of our employees are working from home," Wipro told the Times of India.

Also Read: Wipro share rallied 63% under new CEO Thierry Delaporte, highest among peers

Other IT firms such Infosys, TCS, and Wipro too had announced earlier that their employees will continue to work from home till March 2021 and are yet to formally announce on the WFH extensions.

Alphabet Inc's Google had announced last week that it will allow its employees to work from home until September 2021, extending the return to the office by a few months.

The tech giant was also testing the idea of a "flexible workweek" once its employees are allowed to return to the office, CEO Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in an email on December 13.

According to the plan, Google's employees would be expected to come to the office at least three days a week while working from home the other days.

Also Read: Permanent 'Work From Home' for IT employees now possible! Govt relaxes rules

"We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being," Pichai wrote in the email.

Google was one of the first companies to allow its employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company had earlier delayed the timing by when its staff should return to the office from January 2021 to July 2021.