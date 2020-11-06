Avtar launches exclusive job portal for LGBTQ community, army veterans

As diversity hiring becomes mainstream and companies are looking at underrepresented talent pools, diversity and inclusion company Avtar has launched a job portal myAvtar.com for women, LGBTQ community, people with disabilities and army veterans.

"Diversity hiring is increasing year on year. Of all hiring that happened last year, 39% of it was diversity hiring. Organisations today are not only talking about diversity but really walking the talk. This portal will enable them to consolidate their efforts towards various under represented sections of society to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace," says Saundarya Rajesh, Founder - President, Avtar Group.

Data from Avtar's research shows that there are 78 lakh Indian women who want to return to work and start with their second-career. Meanwhile, as per the government's statistics, 4,87,000 people have been identified as the third gender. And, 2.68 crore have been classified as people with disabilities. And, as per the India Ageing report 2017, 130 million are in the senior citizen category in India, about 10 per cent of the country's total population. This is set to increase by 12.5% by 2026.

Also Read: Haryana jobs reservation 'ill-informed', harms ease of doing business

"Through this portal, we are taking the concept of second careers beyond women to army veterans, senior citizens and men who have had breaks in work. In fact, this will also be the first job portal for army veterans to help them find second career opportunities," she says.

The platform has got 25,000 candidates registered already.

Currently, it features more than 500 job opportunities from IT, manufacturing, BFSI, fintech, healthcare, logistics sectors for functions such as business & financial analysts, risk management professionals, software developers, quality assurance, healthcare workers, sales & marketing to name a few.

Also Read: No salary hike for 14% firms next year

Employers can access the platform through several subscription models that enable them to access the talent pool.

Rajesh says the platform is priced affordably so even small and medium firms can hire from the portal. It also allows companies to hire talent for part-time, flexi-time and project-based assignments.

The firm will gradually expand its job base by reaching out to its existing pool of 400 clients to start using this portal.

She claims that Avtar till date has helped 50,000 women get employment.