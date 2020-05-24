Coronavirus effect: Job searches for remote work jump 377% during February-May

In wake of the coronavirus crisis, job searches for remote work in India have soared over 377 per cent during February to May, reveals a recent report. Job seekers are ready to take a salary cut in order to have access to remote working options.

According to employment-related search engine Indeed, job seekers are showing greater interest in working remotely, with a rise in search for terms like 'remote', 'work from home' and related phrases. During February to May 2020, searches for remote work have jumped over 377 per cent as a share of all searches on Indeed India, it said.

In a similar trend, job searches for remote work and work from home have also seen a surge of 168 per cent, Indeed said.

"COVID-19 has forced many of us to change the way we work, powering a huge shift towards remote working that is expected to continue. It is here that industries need to think collaboratively to develop future proof workforce strategies and support at-risk workers in reskilling and up-skilling," Indeed India MD Sashi Kumar said.

"COVID-19 might have put 'in-person' dreams on the back-burner, but it also gives an opportunity to prepare ourselves to realise them in the meantime," Kumar added.

In some of its previous studies it was observed that 83 per cent of job seekers consider remote work policy an important factor when searching for a job. Not only that, 53 per cent of employees would consider taking a pay cut in order to have access to remote working options.

About 56 per cent of employees and 83 per cent of employers concur that offering flexibility in working can help boost productivity, it added. Further, searches for remote work increased by over 261 per cent as a share of all searches on Indeed India since February-March.

However, the number of available job postings for remote work opportunities has remained relatively unchanged during the same time period, it added.

Launched in November 2004, Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world.

With PTI inputs