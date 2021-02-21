COVID-19 blues: Centre likely to frame new employment policy to revive job sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is likely to frame a new 'national employment policy' in the wake of massive job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data, salaried employees and daily wage labourers remained the biggest casualties of coronavirus as millions of people lost their jobs last year. The CMIE data noted that India lost a third of its white-collar jobs in the four months from May to August last year. An estimated 59 lakh jobs were lost during this period.

Consequently, the Centre is planning to create a new policy in order to boost employment in the country. The government will carry out surveys and collect the necessary data to formulate relevant policy for every sector, the news report stated, adding that the Centre has roped in the Labour Bureau of India and Ministry of Labour and Employment to chalk out the contours of the policy.





According to DPS Negi, Director General (DG), Labour Bureau of India, the survey is crucial as on the basis of that data a concrete national employment policy will be prepared.

The survey will be completed in seven months wherein officials will gather accurate information to strengthen employment in both organised and unorganised sectors. "The Labour Bureau has got responsibility for five types of all-India surveys. The personnel designated for the survey that will go on for over a month will be trained and then the field survey will start. The field survey work will be completed in seven months," Negi told the news agency.

The government will conduct an all-India survey of migrant workers Additionally, it will also conduct four other surveys. The Labour Bureau will carry out a survey of the employment generated by domestic workers, professionals, and employment generated in the transport sector across the country.

Moreover, the bureau will also start the All-India Quarterly Survey to find the accurate scenario of employment in institutions with over 10 workers and less than 10 workers. According to ministry officials, information and technology will be used in the survey.

