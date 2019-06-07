Jobs at India Post: Over 1700 vacancies available; check out pay scale, eligibility, other details

India Post has released the official recruitment notification for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. As many as 1735 vacancies are available in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand postal circle. Candidates, who are interested in applying and are eligible for India Post GDS recruitment 2019, can apply through its official website before July 5.

Here's the eligibility criteria:

Candidates who are looking forward to applying for India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancy, should be at least a Class 10 pass from a recognized board of School Education.

It is also expected that the candidates must have studied the local language as declared by the state government or constitutional provisions, for at least up to 10th standard.

It may be noted that the candidates must be in the age limit of 18 to 40 years.

The total number of vacancies that have been announced are 1735, out of which Jharkhand circle has a total of 804 posts, Delhi circle has 174 posts and Himachal Pradesh circle has 757 posts. It must be mentioned here that the selection of candidates will be on the basis of automated generated merit list.

Here's all you need to know about the pay scale:

Candidates are offered a minimum Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) for 4 hours/Level 1 in TRCA slab.

For BPM: Rs 12,000

ABPM/ Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000

For BPM: Rs 14,500

For ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs 12,000

However, a minimum TRCA for 5 hours/ Level 2 in TRCA slab is as follows:

Application Fee:

Male candidates of OC/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 100 as application fee while female candidates of SC/ST/PWD category do not have to pay any fees, as per government rules.

