IT skills in top demand! Jobs aplenty for professionals with these expertise

With global pandemic accelerating digital adoption and technology sector standing out in the crowd, data gathered by Quess Corp through their platform points at an increase in demand for IT skills among captives of global companies. The demand for IT skills grew by 22.5 per cent from from October 2020 to March 2021, with BFSI, Technology Services and Consulting, Auto and Engineering and Global Capability Centers leading the absorption of human resources.

According to the data, technology platforms such as Salesforce, SAP HANA, and ServiceNow are also witnessing an increase in demand. The top five digital skills that are in demand include Full Stack developers, React JS; Cloud Infra Technologies; Angular JS, and Android Developers.

Also read: COVID-19 hit women, youth, lower-skilled workers harder: IMF

Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing says that these trends point towards the evolving focus areas of the captives and large organisations as they build and transform their technology capabilities. "The demand for IT skill sets among captives in India has grown exponentially with organisations taking a skill-based approach while hiring their workforce," he said.

According to Quess the quarter - on quarter demand (Q3 to Q4) shows a significant spike in demand from instance IT Security up 166 percent q-o-q Full Stack up 110 per cent, Android Developers up 80 per cent, Data Analytics up 44.7 per cent and Angular JS up 40 per cent.

Also read: Hiring activity picks up pace; IT sector leads the pack

It is also no surprise that nearly half of the demand for IT skills among captives is largely centred in Bengaluru (41 percent) followed by Hyderabad (14 percent) , Mumbai (11 percent) followed by Pune (11 percent). "Firms are increasingly seeking candidates who are agile, creative and skilled in this new era of work. In addition to core skill, possessing strong communication and soft skills as well as capabilities in both front end and back end technologies is becoming a key ask," added Vijay .

Also read: Janata curfew anniversary: India still recovering from massive job losses, says CMIE