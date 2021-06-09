Job alert for engineers! Uber hiring for 250 roles in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Cab aggregator Uber announced on Wednesday that it is recruiting engineers for its Bengaluru and Hyderabad-based teams. The company is looking to hire 250 engineers in a bid to expand the scope of its engineering and product operations in India.

This round of hiring will strengthen the company's rider and driver growth, delivery, eats, digital payments, risk & compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, adtech, data, safety and finance technology teams, stated Uber.

The roles will be divided between the Hyderabad and Bengaluru tech centres.

The company said that it has plans to make mobility and delivery more accessible as part of its expansion plans. Uber aims to become the 'backbone' of transportation in over 10,000 cities across the globe.

"Our teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru work on important global mandates, and pioneer various industry-first innovations. In order to serve more people across the globe, were expanding our teams and are looking for bright engineering minds so we can collectively solve mobility and delivery challenges across all our global markets," said Senior Director of Engineering, Manikandan Thangarathnam.

Uber is already reaching out to prospective candidates for the new teams as well as adding to the existing ones, including Uber Eats.

