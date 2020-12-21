LIC hiring IT professionals! Salary up to Rs 14 lakh; check details

LIC Housing Finance, a subsidiary of LIC India, is hiring IT professionals for the post of Management Trainee and Assistant Manager. The housing finance company will offer a pay scale of up to Rs 14 lakh annually for these posts. There will be no written examination for these jobs and selection will be done on the basis of merit. The last date for application is December 31, 2020.

Interested candidates can submit their resumes along with the duly filled application form for the post of Management Trainee to Assistant Manager on the official website of LIC Housing. Candidates can apply through online mode and there is no application processing fee. This means, the application process is free for all candidates.

LIC Recruitment 2020: Number of vacant positions

Total Number of Posts: 20

Management Trainee - 9 posts: The candidates with satisfactory performance will be absorbed as Assistant Manager on completion of 1 year.

Assistant Manager - 11 posts: There will be a probation period of 1 year from the date of appointment as Assistant Manager.

Eligibility criteria

Management Trainee

Educational Qualification: Fulltime MCA, B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc in the field of Computer Science/IT with minimum aggregate 60 per cent from a recognised university. Distance learning, part-time and correspondence degrees will not be considered.

Age: 24 to 30 years as on December 1, 2020.

Work experience: Minimum 1 year in the related field would be preferred.

Assistant Manager

Educational Qualification: Full Time MCA, B.E. / B. Tech / B. Sc in the field of Computer Science/IT with minimum aggregate 60 per cent from a recognised university. Distance learning, part-time and correspondence degrees will not be considered.

Age: 25 to 30 years as on December 1, 2020.

Work experience: Minimum 3 years in the related field with a reputed organization.

Job Location:

Assistant Manager: Mumbai

Management Trainee: 1 each at Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and Patna

Selection Process:

Interested candidates should submit the resume on the official website www.lichousing.com.

Pay Scale:

Management Trainee: Rs 25,000 per month

Assistant Manager: Rs 10 to 14 lakh per year

Last date of application:

The last date for application is December 31, 2020. Applications received on or before December 31, 2020 will only be considered.



