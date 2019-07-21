NMRC Recruitment 2019: 199 jobs available in Noida Metro Rail Corp; check salary, how to apply

The Noida Metro rail Corporation (NMRC) is looking to hire for as many as 199 posts. The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications on behalf of the NMRC. Applicants must keep in mind that the roles offered are on contractual basis. Selected candidates will be appointed for a period of 3 years at the corporation's Noida/Greater Noida office.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the candidates must serve the NMRC for a minimum time of 2 years.

Online registration for the NMRC jobs start on July 22 and the last date for online registration is August 21. Candidates must pay the application fee between July 22 and August 21.

List of vacancies in the NMRC:

1. Station Controller/Train Operator - 9 posts

2. Customer Relations Assistant - 16 posts

3. Junior Engineer/Electrical - 12 posts

4. Junior Engineer/Mechanical - 4 posts

5. Junior Engineer/Electronics - 15 posts

6. Junior Engineer/Civil - 4 posts

7. Maintainer/Fitter - 9 posts

8. Maintainer/Electrician - 29 posts

9. Maintainer/Electronic &Mechanic - 90 posts

10. Maintainer/Ref & AC Mechanic - 7 posts

11. Accounts Assistant - 3 posts

12. Office Assistant - 1 post

Salary details for the NMRC jobs:

Depending on the role you are apply for, the salary will vary. One will be paid Rs 25,000, Rs 30,000 or Rs 35,000 for their role. Candidates will also be eligible for a 5 per cent annual increment based on their performance.

How to apply for the NMRC jobs:

You must visit the career section of becil.com or nmrcnoida.com to apply. Applicants must keep scanned photographs and signatures handy. You must keep in mind that the file size should not exceed 100kb. The registration link will be functional only till 11:59pm on August 21.

