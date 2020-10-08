Over 93,500 data science jobs vacant in India; Accenture, Mphasis, Cognizant top recruiters

As many as 93,500 data science jobs were vacant in India at the end of August, states a study. The sector, however, saw a decline from 1,09,000 vacancies in February to 85,000 vacancies in May, the demand has been fairly consistent across key industries, said a study conducted by EdTech company Great Learning.

BFSI sector is the largest recruiter of analytics and data science talent outside of IT. It created around 35 per cent of all analytics jobs in the country. Pharma sector too has seen a rise in the increase of analytics jobs at 16.3 per cent, stated the report.

Accenture, Mphasis, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Capgemini, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IBM India, Dell, HCL, and Collabera Technologies are the top 10 leading organisations with most number of openings. Median salary for data sciences professionals stands at Rs 9.5 lakh per annum. Packages can go up to Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh depending on role and expertise.

The report states that analytics function remains high in the country with India contributing 9.8 per cent of the total global analytics job openings -- an increase from 7.2 per cent in January.

A year-on-year increase in funding in analytics startups, investment in the development of enhanced analytics capabilities, and a greater proportion of jobs outsourced to firms based in India has led to the increased demand in data science jobs.

MNCs and domestic IT and KPO organisations are at the forefront of this rise in demand. The report also tracked data science job landscape in 2020 and the impact COVID-19 had on the vacancies. There is a growing demand for mid and senior level professionals with more than seven years of experience. The year 2019 was dominated by young professionals, the report stated.

Bengaluru created the maximum number of jobs amounting to 23 per cent of analytics jobs in India, followed by 20 per cent in Delhi-NCR and 15 per cent in Mumbai.

