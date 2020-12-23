SBI begins online recruitment to fill 489 specialist officer vacancies

State Bank of India (SBI) released recruitment advertisements and openings on Tuesday in order to fill 489 vacancies for specialist cadre officials.

The application process began online on Monday, December 22, and will continue until January 11 next year. The examinations for SBI's Specialist Cadre Officers are also likely to be scheduled in February, the appeal letters for which will be released starting January 22.

The posts for which vacancies are available include those of fire engineers, deputy managers, assistant managers, managers, marketing managers, security analysts, IT security experts among others.

Vacancy Details:

SCO Fire Engineer (on regular basis):

There are 16 vacancies for this post. Educational qualifications are as follows:

Candidates need to have the following qualifications:

BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur

B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) from UGC recognised university/ AICTE approved institution

Graduation from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK)

Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur will also suffice.

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit)

There are 28 vacancies available, for which candidates must have at least completed their chartered accountancy (CA) from the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants. Preferences will also be given to certified information systems auditors (CISAs).

Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist)

There are 12 vacancies for the former and 20 for the latter. Eligibility criteria includes completion of a master's degree in any discipline with first division.

Assistant Manager (Security Analyst) and Deputy Manager (Security Analyst)

There are 40 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (Security Analyst), with 60 vacancies for Deputy Manager (Security Analyst).

Compulsory requisites mandate the completion of a BE / BTech (in Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Science/Information Technology/Electronics & Communications). An MCA/MSc in computer sciences and IT from a recognized university will also meet the basic requirements.

Candidates with an MTech in Cyber Security/Cyber Forensics/IT, among some other additional qualifications will be prioritised for these positions as well.

There are 183 vacancies for Assistant Managers (Systems), 17 filings for Deputy Manager (Systems), 15 for IT Security Experts, 15 openings for Project Managers, 5 for Application Architects, while 2 vacancies are open for Technical Leads. For all of these posts, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in computer science, IT, or electronic engineering from a recognised institute.

For those who are MBAs, there are 2 vacancies for managing SBI's credit procedures. Other equivalent qualifications include a PGDM, CA, CFA, PGDBA, and FRM.

There are 75 openings for marketing posts, for with 40 vacancies for Managers and 35 vacancies for Deputy Managers. Those holding MBA degrees with specialisations in Marketing/Finance from recognised universities can apply for the same.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in/careers.

