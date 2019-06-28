Women to fill half of 9,000 vacancies in Railways, says Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that women will fill 50 per cent of the vacancies for 9,000 constable and sub-inspector positions in Indian Railways. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said that the recruitment process is expected to be completed soon, and will increase the number of lady constables and officers in Railways Protection Force.

"In the recruitment which started in the year 2018, out of 8,619 and 1,120 vacancies notified for Constables and Sub-Inspectors respectively, 4,216 and 301 vacancies were respectively reserved for women. This process is likely to be completed soon and this will further increase the number of lady constables and officers in Railway Protection Force," Goyal told the Rajya Sabha.

Goyal also told the house that 1,769 lady constables are presently working with the Indian Railways.

ALSO READ:RRB Railway Recruitment 2019: Hiring for 2,167 jobs for retired staff; check posts, eligibility

"The work of Railway Protection Force (RPF) is to take care of railway's infrastructure, trains, stations etc. Government Railway Police (GRP) comes under the state government that looks after law and order. We have involved RPF forces with GRP to help with law and order too. In the past two years, we worked successfully on the issue of women's safety and prevented small children from being misused and misguided," Goyal further said during his address.

Following a separate question, Goyal told the Upper House that the system to assist trains during foggy weather is awaiting trails. "TRI-NETRA (Terrain Imaging for Drivers Infrared, Enhanced, Optical & Radar Assisted) system comprises of Infrared Camera, Optical Camera and Radar assisted imaging system to assist Loco pilots to identify obstructions on tracks, especially in foggy conditions. Its testing on all parameters will be done after its procurement and field trials as proof of concept," Goyal said.

ALSO READ:Railways' big initiative! Travel time from Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai to get reduced by 5 hours