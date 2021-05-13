50 Bharat Biotech employees test positive for COVID-19

Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella on Wednesday stated that 50 of the firm's employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Ella's tweet announcing this news had received a range of responses from netizens, some are praising Bharat Biotech for saving lives while others are questioning why the firm's employees have not been vaccinated yet.

Responding to comments by some politicians relating to COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin supply issues, Ella wrote on Twitter, "Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U." Ella's tweet got over 9,500 likes and was retweeted by around 2800 people as of 2.30 pm. on May 13.

Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21.18 states have been covered thou in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear Some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/FmQl4vtqXC - suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 11, 2021

Some netizens are questioning Bharat Biotech on why their employees were not vaccinated. "Madam, how come your employees were not vaccinated ! They and there family should have got the Healthcare Worker status. The country's vaccination and well being depends on they being well. Please Vaccinate entire BB team and their family members ASAP (sic)," wrote a Twitter user in response to Ella's tweet.

Madam, how come your employees were not vaccinated ! They and there family should have got the Healthcare Worker status. The country's vaccination and well being depends on they being well. Please Vaccinate entire BB team and their family members ASAP. - Anantkumarð®ð³ (à² à²¨à²à²¤ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°) (@anantmalkood) May 12, 2021

Several Twitterati thanked her and Bharat Biotech for saving lives by providing COVID-19 vaccines

Ma'am whole of ð®ð³ is thankful for your efforts in developing, manufacturing Covaxin, which is saving countless lives. May I request that when you publish such charts that you also include # of supplies sent next to each state? ð - Sumanta Dey (@dey_sumanta) May 12, 2021

Very proud of you and your company, of the work you do. My son already has the vaccines made by your company running in his blood, so to speak! A big thank you to you and your team. Looking forward to your Covid vaccine as well, for the kids. More power to you! Congrats! - Vijaya Earthling (@Vijaya20785192) May 12, 2021

Bharat Biotech and it's employess deserve a huge applause. Negativity around is more bug passing by both center and states to save people hiding their lack of ability n planning. Common people of India started trusting Bharat Biotech a lot and sincere thanks to your employees - Haresh (@haresh_g) May 11, 2021

