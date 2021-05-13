Business Today
50 Bharat Biotech employees test positive for COVID-19

Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella's tweet announcing this news got range of responses from netizens, some are praising Bharat Biotech while others are questioning why the firm's employees were not vaccinated

May 13, 2021
Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella on Wednesday stated that 50 of the firm's employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Ella's tweet announcing this news had received a range of responses from netizens, some are praising Bharat Biotech for saving lives while others are questioning why the firm's employees have not been vaccinated yet.

Responding to comments by some politicians relating to COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin supply issues, Ella wrote on Twitter, "Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U." Ella's tweet got over 9,500 likes and was retweeted by around 2800 people as of 2.30 pm. on May 13.

Some netizens are questioning Bharat Biotech on why their employees were not vaccinated. "Madam, how come your employees were not vaccinated ! They and there family should have got the Healthcare Worker status. The country's  vaccination and well being depends on they being well. Please Vaccinate entire BB team and their family members ASAP (sic)," wrote a Twitter user in response to Ella's tweet.

Several Twitterati thanked her and Bharat Biotech for saving lives by providing COVID-19 vaccines

(Edited by Mohammad Haaris beg)

