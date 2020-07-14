Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia plans mid-August roll out, Covaxin human trials begin at AIIMS Patna

As the world vies to develop a coronavirus vaccine, human trials for Bharat Biotech' Covaxin began at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. The first dose of the experimental vaccine has been administered to the study participants, who will be given the second dose after 14 days.

Meanwhile, Russian scientists said that they are planning to launch one by mid-August. Indian Council of Medical Research has also acknowledged Russia's efforts to fast-track vaccine development.

Two experimental coronavirus vaccines developed by German biotech form BioNTech and US pharmaceutical major Pfizer have received 'fast track' designation from US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has stated that it won't be prudent to expect a perfect vaccine just yet. In its latest briefing, the global health agency said that achieving immunity in the first go is a distant dream. The warning comes on the back of a study by King's College, London that showed antibodies fighting COVID-19 in recovered patients began to wane away in three months.

On the other hand, concerns have been raised over possibilities that rich countries could hoard coronavirus vaccine, leaving fewer doses for poorer nations. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has warned that it will lead to a "longer, more unjust deadlier pandemic" if vaccines go to the "highest bidders" instead of those who actually need them.

Here are the latest updates in coronavirus vaccine development from India and around the world:

INDIA

Bharat Biotech

Human trials of Covaxin have begun at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna. It is one of the 12 sites shortlisted by ICMR for testing the vaccine candidate. Covaxin is the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and ICMR from a strain of coronavirus isolated at National Institute of Virology, Pune. The first doses of the experimental vaccine have been administered to the test subject. The second dose will be given to them after 14 days. After the completion of scheduled period, the test subjects will be taken for check-ups to ascertain any side effects of the vaccine.

WORLD

Russia

Russian scientists have claimed that the coronavirus vaccine being developed in the country will be ready for launch by mid-August. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University in Russia recently claimed that clinical trials for the vaccine that began on June 18 were successful. The vaccine is being developed by Russian Defense Ministry's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Indian Council of Medical Research has acknowledged Russia's efforts to fast-track the vaccine development process.

United States

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) recently assigned 'fast-track' designation to two vaccine candidates being developed by German biotech company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical major Pfizer. The vaccine candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the two most advanced of the four vaccines being developed by these two companies. These two experimental vaccines are presently undergoing evaluation on Phase 1/2 clinical trials in the US and Germany.

