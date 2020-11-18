Business Today
COVID-19 crisis: USFDA okays first testing kit for home use; results in 30 minutes

US Food and Drug Administration said it has approved the first self-testing kit which provides results in 30 minutes

twitter-logoReuters | November 18, 2020 | Updated 10:50 IST
The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes.

The single-use test, made by Lucira Health, has been given emergency use authorization for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals age 14 and older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider, the FDA said.

"While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

The kit can also be used at hospitals but samples should be collected by a healthcare provider if the individuals who are tested are younger than 14 years, the health regulator said.

