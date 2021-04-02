Business Today
COVID-19 vaccine: UK regulator identifies 30 blood clots after AstraZeneca shot use

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc

twitter-logoReuters | April 2, 2021 | Updated 12:57 IST
British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

